Weapons for metals. Zelensky responded to Trump's offer for the first time

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, if an agreement is signed with Donald Trump's team, the United States and Ukraine can jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy responded positively to Trump's proposal for joint mineral development on Ukrainian territory.
- Ukraine needs security guarantees from its allies to protect people and resources.
- Less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources are under Russian occupation.
Zelensky responded positively to Trump's proposal
The President once again reminded that Ukraine needs security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement of the war.
Against this background, he confirmed that official Kyiv is open to signing an "agreement" with Washington.
According to the head of state, he is not proposing to "give away" his resources to the United States — it is about forming a mutually beneficial partnership for their joint development.
What is important to understand is that as of today, less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources are under Russian occupation, including about 50% of rare earth element deposits.
