According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, if an agreement is signed with Donald Trump's team, the United States and Ukraine can jointly develop minerals on Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky responded positively to Trump's proposal

The President once again reminded that Ukraine needs security guarantees from its allies as part of any settlement of the war.

Against this background, he confirmed that official Kyiv is open to signing an "agreement" with Washington.

We must stop Putin and protect what we have — the very rich Dnipro region, central Ukraine, — emphasized Volodymyr Zelensky. Share

According to the head of state, he is not proposing to "give away" his resources to the United States — it is about forming a mutually beneficial partnership for their joint development.

Americans have helped the most, and therefore Americans should earn the most. And they should have that priority, and they will have it. I would also like to talk about this with President Trump. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that as of today, less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources are under Russian occupation, including about 50% of rare earth element deposits.