This is no joke. Trudeau held secret talks after Trump's threats

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau has called a secret meeting with Canadian business leaders and warned that Donald Trump's controversial statements about turning Canada into the "51st state of the United States" are no joke.

Trudeau confused by Trump's intentions

As journalists managed to find out, on February 7, the Prime Minister of Canada spoke to dozens of business leaders and politicians.

They all gathered in Toronto to discuss how the country can diversify trade with the States, given the US president's tariff threats.

They (the US. — ed.) know very well about our resources, about what we have, and they really want to be able to use them. But Trump implies that one of the easiest ways to do that is to absorb our country. And that is a real thing. Justin Trudeau Prime Minister of Canada

Other Canadian politicians said they also take Trump's annexation claims seriously.

For example, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, David Abe, drew attention to the fact that the American leader is deploying a targeted strategy to "destroy Canada's economy" and turn it into the 51st state.

What is important to understand is that Canada has about 30 critically important minerals that are essential for modern technologies.