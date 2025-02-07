Trump strikes sanctions on the ISS
Trump strikes sanctions on the ISS

Trump strikes sanctions on the ISS
White House President Donald Trump has announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Moreover, the US president has accused it of biased decisions against the United States and Israel.

  • The US has imposed financial and visa restrictions on individuals assisting in the ICC investigation of US citizens and their allies.
  • The White House has never recognized the jurisdiction of the ICC.
  • Trump believes that the ICC's actions violate his country's sovereignty.

As indicated on the White House website, Donald Trump signed this decree during an official visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What is important to understand is that the document provides for the introduction of financial and visa sanctions against individuals and their family members who assist in the ICC investigation of US citizens or US allies.

The American leader believes that the ICC's actions "set a dangerous precedent" that could expose US citizens and military personnel to persecution and arrest abroad.

This malicious behavior [by the ISS] threatens to violate the sovereignty of the United States and undermines critical national security.

What is important to understand is that official Washington has never recognized the jurisdiction of the ICC and is not a party to the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the court was founded.

The White House's position on this issue is quite clear: American military personnel and officials should not be under investigation by international bodies.

