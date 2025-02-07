White House President Donald Trump has announced sanctions against the International Criminal Court. Moreover, the US president has accused it of biased decisions against the United States and Israel.

The ISS has been hit by US sanctions

As indicated on the White House website, Donald Trump signed this decree during an official visit to Washington by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What is important to understand is that the document provides for the introduction of financial and visa sanctions against individuals and their family members who assist in the ICC investigation of US citizens or US allies.

The American leader believes that the ICC's actions "set a dangerous precedent" that could expose US citizens and military personnel to persecution and arrest abroad.

This malicious behavior [by the ISS] threatens to violate the sovereignty of the United States and undermines critical national security. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that official Washington has never recognized the jurisdiction of the ICC and is not a party to the Rome Statute, on the basis of which the court was founded.