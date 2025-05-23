Lithuania unexpectedly criticized the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda believes the latest 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia is insufficient, and he has publicly called for the next set of restrictions to be much tougher.
Points of attention
- He advocates for the 18th package of sanctions to be promptly implemented, covering key sectors like Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, as well as being principled without bowing to countries opposing restrictions on Russia.
- The proposed new sanctions package is expected to include measures targeting entities like Rosatom, starting with bans on uranium imports and individual sanctions, reflecting Lithuania's stance on tightening the pressure on Russia.
Nauseda calls on the EU to maximize pressure on Russia
The President of Lithuania draws the attention of official Brussels to the fact that "not all levers of influence on... Putin have been exhausted."
In light of recent events, he called on the bloc to act much more aggressively.
He also emphasized that the new sanctions package should be extremely principled and not necessarily meet the interests of some countries that oppose restrictions on Russia.
Nauseda believes that it is also extremely important to impose sanctions against Rosatom, starting with a ban on uranium imports and later moving on to individual sanctions.
