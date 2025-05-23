Lithuania unexpectedly criticized the 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Lithuania unexpectedly criticized the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Nauseda calls on the EU to maximize pressure on Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Delphi

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda believes the latest 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia is insufficient, and he has publicly called for the next set of restrictions to be much tougher.

  • He advocates for the 18th package of sanctions to be promptly implemented, covering key sectors like Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, as well as being principled without bowing to countries opposing restrictions on Russia.
  • The proposed new sanctions package is expected to include measures targeting entities like Rosatom, starting with bans on uranium imports and individual sanctions, reflecting Lithuania's stance on tightening the pressure on Russia.

The President of Lithuania draws the attention of official Brussels to the fact that "not all levers of influence on... Putin have been exhausted."

In light of recent events, he called on the bloc to act much more aggressively.

With the exception of one or two states, we all understand that the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is good, but not enough. Therefore, we advocate the application of the 18th package of sanctions as soon as possible, and I believe that it should be stronger.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

He also emphasized that the new sanctions package should be extremely principled and not necessarily meet the interests of some countries that oppose restrictions on Russia.

It (the new sanctions package. — ed.) should cover all the main recipients of Russian oil and gas — Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, and also exclude all Russian banks from the SWIFT program, — the Lithuanian leader believes.

Nauseda believes that it is also extremely important to impose sanctions against Rosatom, starting with a ban on uranium imports and later moving on to individual sanctions.

