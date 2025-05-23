"This is treason." A scandal erupted in Poland over Ukraine's accession to NATO

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he considers opposition presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki's promise to block Ukraine's accession to NATO to be "treasonous."

Tusk came to the defense of Ukraine

The Polish Prime Minister was not afraid to publicly criticize Karol Nawrocki for his cynical position on Ukraine.

A candidate for president of Poland, who, in fact, only to please Mr. Menzen on a TV program, says that Poland will never agree to Ukraine joining NATO... There can be no better term (for this, — ed.) than high treason. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Tusk does not hide that he considers this "one of the loudest scandals" of this presidential campaign.

Against the backdrop of recent events, he also recalled that there were very few issues on which it was possible to reach complete consensus between him and the late President Lech Kaczyński.

But there was complete agreement on the issue of Ukraine, its sovereignty, its pro-Western position, and NATO membership, the Polish Prime Minister emphasized. Share

Donald Tusk urges Polish politicians not to forget that Ukraine's membership in NATO "is fundamental from the point of view of Poland's security."