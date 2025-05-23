"This is treason." A scandal erupted in Poland over Ukraine's accession to NATO

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he considers opposition presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki's promise to block Ukraine's accession to NATO to be "treasonous."
- Tusk emphasizes the consensus with late President Lech Kaczyński on Ukraine's pro-Western position and NATO membership.
- The scandal underscores the significance of Ukraine's NATO membership for Poland's security amidst geopolitical tensions.
Tusk came to the defense of Ukraine
The Polish Prime Minister was not afraid to publicly criticize Karol Nawrocki for his cynical position on Ukraine.
Tusk does not hide that he considers this "one of the loudest scandals" of this presidential campaign.
Against the backdrop of recent events, he also recalled that there were very few issues on which it was possible to reach complete consensus between him and the late President Lech Kaczyński.
Donald Tusk urges Polish politicians not to forget that Ukraine's membership in NATO "is fundamental from the point of view of Poland's security."
