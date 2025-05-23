G7 decides on fate of frozen Russian assets

The G7 countries have concluded that Russia's sovereign assets will remain frozen until the Kremlin stops the war against Ukraine and compensates for the damages caused.

The G7 has made an important decision

"We confirm that, in accordance with our legal systems, Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain frozen until Russia ceases its aggression and compensates for the damage it has caused to Ukraine," the G7 communiqué said.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that in this document, the participants of the G7 financial summit devoted 3 points to support for Ukraine.

First of all, it was about condemning the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years.

"We condemn Russia's continued brutal war against Ukraine and express our respect for the tremendous resilience of the Ukrainian people and economy. Ukraine has suffered significant destruction," the communiqué said.

Against this backdrop, the G7 stressed that it remains committed to unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist.