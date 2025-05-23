G7 decides on fate of frozen Russian assets

The G7 countries have concluded that Russia's sovereign assets will remain frozen until the Kremlin stops the war against Ukraine and compensates for the damages caused.
The G7 has made an important decision
Journalists drew attention to the fact that in this document, the participants of the G7 financial summit devoted 3 points to support for Ukraine.
First of all, it was about condemning the war of aggression that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for over 11 years.
Against this backdrop, the G7 stressed that it remains committed to unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its territorial integrity and right to exist.
Moreover, it is stated that the G7 finance ministers welcomed "the ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire."
