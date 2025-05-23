Watch: Powerful "bavovna" thunders in various regions of Russia

The Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country, Russia, claims that during the night of May 23, their air defense was able to destroy 112 drones in various regions. However, the exact number of drones that carried out the attack is traditionally not disclosed.

Drone attack on Russia on May 23 — first details

The Russian government assures that:

24 UAVs shot down over the territory of the Moscow region,

11 — over the Kursk region,

8 — above Orlovskaya,

18 — above Tulskaya,

22 — over annexed Crimea,

8 — over Bryansk,

6 — above Ryazanskaya,

5 — over Kaluga,

3 each — over Kaluga and Vladimir regions,

one each over the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions.

In addition, it is reported that in the Russian city of Yeltsin, drones attacked a battery factory, after which fires broke out.

The governor of the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation, Igor Artamonov, has already made a statement on this matter.

The latter has already confirmed the fact of "occupation in the industrial zone."

According to local residents, they heard several "arrivals" of drones over the Energia plant, which is a manufacturer of accumulators and batteries.

On its website, the plant notes that it is a supplier, in particular, to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is also stated that the drone's debris allegedly fell in an industrial area, causing a fire.

Emergency services are working on the scene, and evacuation of people is underway, Artamonov wrote. Share

In addition, it was announced that the Moscow airports Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky would be suspended.