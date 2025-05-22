Night "bavovna". Drones attacked Moscow and 9 regions of the Russia — watch
Night "bavovna". Drones attacked Moscow and 9 regions of the Russia — watch

Russia
Source:  online.ua

The Russian Federation has been under attack by drones for the second day in a row. Drones are massively attacking the regions bordering Ukraine and Moscow.

Points of attention

  • Second consecutive day of drone attacks on Moscow and 9 other regions of the Russian Federation.
  • Russian Ministry of Defense reported the shooting down of 105 Ukrainian drones during the attacks.
  • Drones targeted regions bordering Ukraine and Moscow, causing explosions and flashes.

Explosions rocked Moscow and 9 regions of the Russia

The defense ministry of the aggressor country reported that from 8:00 PM to 11:50 PM Moscow time (currently identical to Kyiv time), 77 unmanned aerial vehicles were allegedly destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty:

  • 42 — over the territory of the Kursk region;

  • 14 — over the territory of the Belgorod region;

  • nine — over the territory of the Moscow region;

  • eight — over the territory of the Oryol region;

  • two — over the territory of the Kaluga region;

  • one each over the territories of the Ryazan and Tula regions.

In particular, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported at 10:29 p.m. the destruction of six drones, and at 11:07 p.m. the destruction of three more drones flying towards the Russian capital.

On the morning of May 22, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the shooting down of 105 Ukrainian drones on the night of May 22.

Of these, 35 are over Moscow and the Moscow region, 14 are over the Oryol region, 12 are over Kursk, 11 are over Belgorod, ten are over Tula, nine are over Kaluga, three each are over Lipetsk and Smolensk, and one is over Bryansk.

In Chervonoarmiysk (Moscow Region), explosions were heard in the area of JSC NPO “Bazalt”.

Meanwhile, drones are flying over the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region. Local residents heard about four explosions.

In Tula, residents of the Proletarsky district reported characteristic sounds and flashes that began at 11:45 p.m.

Residents of the city of Novomoskovsk, Tula region, also reported explosions in the sky. Loud explosions were heard around midnight in various parts of the city. Previously, air defenses were working on drones.

