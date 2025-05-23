The revival of Nord Stream. Merz challenged Russia and the US
Category
Economics
Publication date

The revival of Nord Stream. Merz challenged Russia and the US

What is known about Merz's position?
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

German leader Friedrich Merz is determined to do everything possible to block the revival of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Thus, the German Chancellor, together with the EU, is determined to stop any attempts by the US and Russia to resume gas supplies via the specified gas pipelines.

Points of attention

  • Germany may play a crucial role in certifying the revival of Nord Stream, showcasing its influence in the matter.
  • Friedrich Merz is actively engaging in discussions with officials in Berlin and Brussels to thwart attempts by Russian and American businessmen to resume construction of the gas pipelines.

What is known about Merz's position?

Merz's team has made it clear that it supports banning gas pipelines as part of the upcoming round of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to insiders, the German leader is determined to suppress any internal debate about the feasibility of a possible revival of the project.

Back in March, journalists first learned that Russian and American businessmen connected to the Kremlin were seeking to resume construction of gas pipelines.

After that, Friedrich Merz began discussions with officials in Berlin and Brussels about how to prevent this.

Another anonymous source noted that adding Nord Stream to the EU sanctions list "potentially removes a political problem for him."

This would also allow Europe to take control of the pipelines instead of Berlin having to face potential pressure from the US and Russia alone.

Despite the fact that Germany does not control any of the 4 gas pipelines, it will be the one that will have to issue a certificate for the restoration of the gas pipelines.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not hesitate." Merz publicly threatened Putin
Merz is not going to wait long
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A big concession." Merz reacted to Zelensky's unexpected decision
Merz appreciated Zelensky's move
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Merz reported disappointing news
Merz explained what is happening in Europe

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?