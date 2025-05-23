German leader Friedrich Merz is determined to do everything possible to block the revival of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Thus, the German Chancellor, together with the EU, is determined to stop any attempts by the US and Russia to resume gas supplies via the specified gas pipelines.

What is known about Merz's position?

Merz's team has made it clear that it supports banning gas pipelines as part of the upcoming round of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to insiders, the German leader is determined to suppress any internal debate about the feasibility of a possible revival of the project.

Back in March, journalists first learned that Russian and American businessmen connected to the Kremlin were seeking to resume construction of gas pipelines.

After that, Friedrich Merz began discussions with officials in Berlin and Brussels about how to prevent this.

Another anonymous source noted that adding Nord Stream to the EU sanctions list "potentially removes a political problem for him."

This would also allow Europe to take control of the pipelines instead of Berlin having to face potential pressure from the US and Russia alone. Share

Despite the fact that Germany does not control any of the 4 gas pipelines, it will be the one that will have to issue a certificate for the restoration of the gas pipelines.