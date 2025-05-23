The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, cynically rejected the proposal of Pope Leo XIV to hold a new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in the Vatican. According to the scandalous Russian diplomat, “it is a bit inelegant.”
Points of attention
- Kremlin's firm stance on negotiations in Vatican due to concerns about discussing Ukraine on a Catholic platform raises diplomatic eyebrows.
- Official confirmation from Moscow's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underlines the lack of consensus between Putin and Zelensky teams on a new meeting with Ukraine.
Russia continues to delay the peace process
According to Putin's aide, official Moscow's work on a memorandum on the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine is at an "advanced stage."
The Russian diplomat also officially confirmed that an exact date for the second round of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow has not yet been set.
Against this background, he rejected the Pope's proposal to hold a meeting between the two delegations at the Vatican.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also officially confirmed that the Putin and Zelensky teams have not yet agreed on a new meeting.
