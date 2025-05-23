A fierce battle has begun between the AFU and the Russian army in the Dnieper Delta
A fierce battle has begun between the AFU and the Russian army in the Dnieper Delta

What is happening in the Kherson region?
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, officially confirmed that in the Kherson region, Russian invaders are doing everything possible to push Ukrainian soldiers away from the Antoniv bridges near Kherson and seize the islands in the Dnieper delta.

  • The spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn, confirmed the escalated situation and emphasized the relentless efforts of the Russian army to establish a bridgehead and advance further into the region.
  • The battle in the Dnieper Delta underscores the ongoing conflict between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders, highlighting the strategic importance of the Kherson region in the current military operations.

As Vladislav Voloshyn noted, on the indicated section of the front, the enemy activated its aviation and increased the number of drone strikes.

Moreover, the Russian army does not reduce the number of assault operations and artillery shelling on the positions of Ukrainian defenders and settlements adjacent to the line of combat contact.

Thus, it is indicated that in the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders are conducting regrouping, logistical, evacuation, and reconnaissance activities to continue attempts to capture the island zone of the Dnieper.

The spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces also emphasized that in the Kherson region, the enemy concentrated assault groups at several points to carry out forcing actions by small groups of infantry.

Moreover, it is indicated that the Russian army is doing everything possible to displace Ukrainian soldiers from the Antonivske bridges.

"It is also trying to take control of several islands in the south of the island zone. In particular, these are Zabych, Nestryga, and Kozulysky. There, the enemy wants to "take" some kind of bridgehead, and then gradually — island by island, strait by strait — to carry out a landing on the right bank," Voloshyn explained.

