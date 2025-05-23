Trump announced a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Trump announced a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

Trump announced the agreement between Ukraine and Russia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 23, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that a large-scale prisoner exchange had been agreed between Russia and Ukraine. The process itself is currently ongoing.

Points of attention

  • Despite Trump's announcement, neither Ukraine nor Russia have officially confirmed the exchange at the time of statement.
  • The ongoing prisoner exchange process highlights the significance of international negotiations in resolving conflicts.

Trump announced the agreement between Ukraine and Russia

As previously mentioned, on May 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting to prepare for the exchange after an agreement on a "1000 for 1000" exchange was reached in Turkey during negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Already on May 23, Trump officially commented on the latest events.

(The agreement on — ed.) a large-scale prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been finalized.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, it will come into force in the near future.

"Congratulations to both sides on reaching this agreement. Could this be the start of something big?" the White House chief asked.

What is important to understand is that at the time of Trump's statement, neither Ukraine nor Russia had confirmed the fact that an agreement had been reached or an exchange had taken place.

According to Ukrainian journalists, the exchange is still ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation on the border of Finland and Russia is escalating — what is known
Finland concerned about suspicious Russian activity
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's a bit inelegant." Kremlin publicly humiliates Vatican
Russia continues to delay the peace process
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 175 drones — how the air defense worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 23 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?