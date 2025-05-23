Trump announced a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

On May 23, US leader Donald Trump officially confirmed that a large-scale prisoner exchange had been agreed between Russia and Ukraine. The process itself is currently ongoing.
Points of attention
- Despite Trump's announcement, neither Ukraine nor Russia have officially confirmed the exchange at the time of statement.
- The ongoing prisoner exchange process highlights the significance of international negotiations in resolving conflicts.
Trump announced the agreement between Ukraine and Russia
As previously mentioned, on May 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting to prepare for the exchange after an agreement on a "1000 for 1000" exchange was reached in Turkey during negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Already on May 23, Trump officially commented on the latest events.
According to him, it will come into force in the near future.
What is important to understand is that at the time of Trump's statement, neither Ukraine nor Russia had confirmed the fact that an agreement had been reached or an exchange had taken place.
According to Ukrainian journalists, the exchange is still ongoing.
