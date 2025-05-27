What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck six areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 27, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/27/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 982,840 (+990) people,

tanks — 10,860 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,642 (+1) units,

artillery systems — 28,337 (+17) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37,853 (+222) units,

cruise missiles — 3,265 (+9) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,907 (+64) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using nine missiles and 87 airstrikes, dropping 151 guided aerial bombs.