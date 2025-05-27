What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU
Ukraine
What is happening at the front — report of the General Staff of the AFU

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 27, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully struck six areas of concentration of Russian invaders.

  • The enemy launched one missile strike on Ukrainian positions recently, along with numerous airstrikes and attacks using drones and rocket launcher systems.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 27, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/27/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 982,840 (+990) people,

  • tanks — 10,860 (+2) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,642 (+1) units,

  • artillery systems — 28,337 (+17) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 37,853 (+222) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,265 (+9) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,907 (+64) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, using nine missiles and 87 airstrikes, dropping 151 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the Russians carried out 4,586 attacks, including 115 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,068 kamikaze drones to carry out the attacks.

