More than 100 drones attacked various regions of Russia

During the night of May 26-27, the aggressor country Russia was under a powerful attack by Ukrainian strike drones. The Russian authorities do not disclose their exact number, but claim that the air defense was able to destroy 99 of them.

“Bavovna” in Russia on May 27 — what is known

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, between 8:00 p.m. on May 26 and 7:00 a.m. on May 27, 99 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty:

▪️ 56 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ 25 UAVs — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

▪️ seven UAVs — over the territory of the Volodymyr region,

▪️ five UAVs — over the territories of the Kaluga region,

▪️ four UAVs — over the territory of the Tula region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of Rostov region,

▪️ one UAV — over the territory of the Lipetsk region.

In addition, Rosaviatsia confirmed that during the night and dawn of May 27, some Russian airports suspended operations amid drone attacks.

According to the latest data, restrictions on the arrival and departure of civilian aircraft have been introduced at the airports of Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

Neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian side has yet reported on the consequences of the attack on the Russian Federation.