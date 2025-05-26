Watch: powerful nighttime "bavovna" thundered in Russia

On the night of May 26, drones attacked military-industrial enterprises in several regions of Russia. Explosions were heard in Yelabuga, Kineshma, and Tula.

Drones attacked Russian military-industrial complex enterprises: what is known

In Tatarstan, a likely drone attack was reported late in the evening on the channels of the city of Yelabuga.

Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily closed the airport in Nizhny Kamsk.

Yelabuga is home to a Russian military plant built in 2023 in the Alabuga special economic zone. A drone factory in Yelabuga was previously attacked in April.

Residents of several cities in the Tula region are reporting a massive power outage. Prior to that, 14 explosions were heard in the sky.

The blackout affected Aleksin and several districts of Tula — in Pryvokzalne yesterday at 11:10 p.m., the power went out on seven streets.

Explosions also occurred in Kineshma, Ivanovo Oblast. The Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant was attacked, local residents report.

The operational headquarters of the Ivanovo region announced that a UAV attack was repelled in Kineshma. Drone debris was recorded falling in the industrial zone. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. An outbuilding for storing packaging was damaged. Special services are working at the site of the debris fall.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reported that 2 drones flying towards Moscow were allegedly destroyed. In total, 7 drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region during the evening and night.