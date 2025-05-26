Watch: powerful nighttime "bavovna" thundered in Russia

On the night of May 26, drones attacked military-industrial enterprises in several regions of Russia. Explosions were heard in Yelabuga, Kineshma, and Tula.
Points of attention
- Several regions of Russia experienced drone attacks on military-industrial enterprises, resulting in explosions and power outages.
- The attacks targeted facilities in Yelabuga, Kineshma, and Tula, raising concerns about security and safety in the region.
- Authorities have reported repelling a drone attack in Kineshma, with no casualties reported and damage limited to property.
Drones attacked Russian military-industrial complex enterprises: what is known
In Tatarstan, a likely drone attack was reported late in the evening on the channels of the city of Yelabuga.
Earlier, Rosaviatsia temporarily closed the airport in Nizhny Kamsk.
Yelabuga is home to a Russian military plant built in 2023 in the Alabuga special economic zone. A drone factory in Yelabuga was previously attacked in April.
Residents of several cities in the Tula region are reporting a massive power outage. Prior to that, 14 explosions were heard in the sky.
The blackout affected Aleksin and several districts of Tula — in Pryvokzalne yesterday at 11:10 p.m., the power went out on seven streets.
Explosions also occurred in Kineshma, Ivanovo Oblast. The Dmitrievsky Chemical Plant was attacked, local residents report.
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin reported that 2 drones flying towards Moscow were allegedly destroyed. In total, 7 drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region during the evening and night.
