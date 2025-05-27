The Russian army captured 4 settlements in Sumy region

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have now been able to establish control over 4 settlements: Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community.

What is really happening in Sumy region?

Today, the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community are under enemy control in the Sumy region. Oleg Grigorov Head of the Sumy Oblast Autonomous Region

Photo: deepstate

According to him, the residents of these villages were evacuated a long time ago, so there is no threat to the civilian population there.

What is also important to understand is that the Russian invaders are not giving up attempts to break through in order to create the so-called "buffer zone."

Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolagy and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovodi, Kostyantynivka, and Kindrativka in the Khotyn community, as well as on the outskirts of Loknia in the Yunakiv community.

Despite this, Ukrainian defenders keep the situation under control, inflicting precise fire damage on the Russian army.