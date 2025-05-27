The Russian army captured 4 settlements in Sumy region

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Hrygorov, officially confirmed that the Russian invaders have now been able to establish control over 4 settlements: Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakivska community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotynska community.
Points of attention
- The Russian invaders are attempting to create a 'buffer zone' by continuing their attacks on various villages in the region, but Ukrainian defenders are holding their ground.
- Despite ongoing fighting on the outskirts of several villages, Ukrainian defenders are effectively repelling enemy attacks and protecting the territory of Sumy region.
What is really happening in Sumy region?
According to him, the residents of these villages were evacuated a long time ago, so there is no threat to the civilian population there.
What is also important to understand is that the Russian invaders are not giving up attempts to break through in order to create the so-called "buffer zone."
Fighting continues on the outskirts of the village of Vodolagy and near Volodymyrivka, Bilovodi, Kostyantynivka, and Kindrativka in the Khotyn community, as well as on the outskirts of Loknia in the Yunakiv community.
Despite this, Ukrainian defenders keep the situation under control, inflicting precise fire damage on the Russian army.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-