Turkish Foreign Minister to travel to Ukraine after meeting with Putin

Reuters has learned that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is currently visiting Moscow, but will fly to Kyiv at the end of the week. All this is happening within the framework of the peace process aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is known about the plans of the Turkish Foreign Minister?

According to journalists, Fidan plans to visit the Ukrainian capital in the coming days to meet with Ukrainian officials.

Its main goal is to discuss the results of the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.

The Turkish diplomat is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 26.

In addition, he held a conversation with Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet with his controversial Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

During the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "recent initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, (and) developments after the talks in Istanbul," a Turkish source said. Share

Official Moscow claims that the main topic of the talks with Fidan will be bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine will also be in the spotlight.

According to insiders, Fidan will repeat Ankara's offer of readiness to play the role of "mediator" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.