Turkish Foreign Minister to travel to Ukraine after meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date

Turkish Foreign Minister to travel to Ukraine after meeting with Putin

What is known about the plans of the Turkish Foreign Minister?
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Reuters has learned that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is currently visiting Moscow, but will fly to Kyiv at the end of the week. All this is happening within the framework of the peace process aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The talks between Fidan and Putin focused on ending the war between Ukraine and Russia, with Turkey being considered as a potential venue for negotiations by the Kremlin.
  • The discussions between Turkish and Russian officials underscore the significance of regional cooperation and diplomatic initiatives in resolving conflicts and fostering peace.

What is known about the plans of the Turkish Foreign Minister?

According to journalists, Fidan plans to visit the Ukrainian capital in the coming days to meet with Ukrainian officials.

Its main goal is to discuss the results of the negotiations in Istanbul on May 16.

The Turkish diplomat is currently on a two-day visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on May 26.

In addition, he held a conversation with Russia's chief negotiator in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky.

Fidan is also scheduled to meet with his controversial Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

During the meeting, Putin and Fidan discussed "recent initiatives to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, (and) developments after the talks in Istanbul," a Turkish source said.

Official Moscow claims that the main topic of the talks with Fidan will be bilateral relations, but the issue of Ukraine will also be in the spotlight.

According to insiders, Fidan will repeat Ankara's offer of readiness to play the role of "mediator" in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The Kremlin has recently made it clear that it considers Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman as potential venues for negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German Vice Chancellor denies Merz's loud statement on Ukraine
Klingbeil denied Merz's words
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU wants to implement Ukraine's tough proposal to weaken Russia
What did the European Union plan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"I've had enough." Republican senator makes demand of Trump regarding Ukraine
Grassley called on Trump to take decisive action

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?