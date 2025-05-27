"I've had enough." Republican senator makes demand of Trump regarding Ukraine
"I've had enough." Republican senator makes demand of Trump regarding Ukraine

Grassley called on Trump to take decisive action
Source:  online.ua

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley has publicly begun demanding that US leader Donald Trump respond with strong sanctions to Russia's latest massive air attacks on Ukraine.

  • Chuck Grassley urges Trump to take action against Russia's deadly strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.
  • There is a high probability that Trump will announce increased sanctions on Russia in the coming days.

Grassley called on Trump to take decisive action

The Republican senator makes no secret of his outrage over Russia's latest deadly strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages.

Chuck Grassley believes that the White House should respond to this terror by the aggressor country with powerful sanctions.

"I've had enough of Putin killing innocent people. President Trump, take action, at least sanctions," Grassley urged, publicly criticizing the escalation of Russian aggression.

What is important to understand is that on May 25, US leader Donald Trump publicly condemned the latest Russian shelling of Ukraine.

In addition, he added that he was considering the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia.

As the WSJ learned, these were not empty words.

The White House is currently discussing scenarios for increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

There is a high probability that the US president will announce this decision this week.

