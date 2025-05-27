Trump is considering imposing sanctions against Russia — when could it happen?

US leader Donald Trump has finally begun considering imposing sanctions on Russia, frustrated by dictator Vladimir Putin's continued aggression towards Ukraine and his unwillingness to end the war.

What to expect from Trump next

As media insiders at the White House have learned, the US president may announce new sanctions against Russia as early as this week.

According to preliminary data, Trump does not yet plan to strike at the banking sector of the aggressor country, as the EU plans to do.

Currently, the American leader and his team are considering other scenarios to pressure dictator Putin in order to force him to make concessions at the negotiating table, including a 30-day ceasefire.

Anonymous sources warn that Trump may still decide not to impose new sanctions.

American officials claim that the current position of the US president was influenced by 3 key factors: