Trump is considering imposing sanctions against Russia — when could it happen?

US leader Donald Trump has finally begun considering imposing sanctions on Russia, frustrated by dictator Vladimir Putin's continued aggression towards Ukraine and his unwillingness to end the war.
Points of attention
- The US administration is exploring various scenarios to pressure Putin into making concessions, including considering a 30-day ceasefire.
- Despite deliberations, there is a possibility that Trump may choose not to impose new sanctions, based on assessments of their effectiveness in limiting Russia's ability to wage war.
What to expect from Trump next
As media insiders at the White House have learned, the US president may announce new sanctions against Russia as early as this week.
According to preliminary data, Trump does not yet plan to strike at the banking sector of the aggressor country, as the EU plans to do.
Currently, the American leader and his team are considering other scenarios to pressure dictator Putin in order to force him to make concessions at the negotiating table, including a 30-day ceasefire.
Anonymous sources warn that Trump may still decide not to impose new sanctions.
American officials claim that the current position of the US president was influenced by 3 key factors:
personal hostility towards Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky;
Trump's belief that increased sanctions pressure on Russia will not limit its ability to wage war, but will hinder efforts to restore economic ties between the United States and Russia;
the belief that Putin will end the war against Ukraine as a personal favor to the US president.
More on the topic
