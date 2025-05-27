Trump is considering lifting all restrictions on military action in Ukraine
Trump is considering lifting all restrictions on military action in Ukraine

Trump can untie Ukraine's hands
Source:  Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post has learned from its insiders that US leader Donald Trump is currently "seriously considering" the option of lifting all restrictions from the time of his predecessor Joe Biden on military actions in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The review of restrictions and the possibility of increased sanctions reflect Trump's intention to bring Russia to the negotiating table and address the escalating tensions in Ukraine.
  • The developments suggest a changing dynamic in US foreign policy towards Russia and Ukraine under the Trump administration, with potential repercussions for the global geopolitical landscape.

Trump can untie Ukraine's hands

Ukrainian journalists learned about this from two high-ranking Western officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One insider said that all restrictions — regardless of whether they have already been eased or not — are currently under review.

"The President (Trump — ed.) believes that the current status quo does not meet our common interests in bringing Russia to the (negotiating — ed.) table," one of the anonymous sources said.

What is important to understand is that this news appeared after the US president announced that he may impose sanctions against the Russian Federation for continuing terror against Ukraine.

Moreover, The Wall Street Journal has learned that these are no longer empty words, and Trump is really considering such a move.

There is a high probability that he will announce increased sanctions pressure on Russia in the coming days.

