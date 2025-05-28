Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's possible withdrawal from peace talks

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he is prepared to walk away from the peace process to end Russia's war against Ukraine if the parties fail to agree to a ceasefire. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not want that to happen.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy underscores the significance of US diplomatic efforts, sanctions tasks, weapons supplies, and intelligence support in the peace process with Russia.
- Zelenskyy stresses the desire for the United States to remain engaged in peace talks, as their involvement is crucial for the progress and resolution of the conflict.
Zelenskyy commented on the development of the peace process
According to the head of state, Donald Trump and his team will in no way support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that demands and ultimatums from the Kremlin will not change Kyiv's position on this matter.
He also emphasized that he does not want the United States to withdraw from peace talks.
As the head of state recalled, the White House is implementing extremely important diplomatic and sanctions tasks.
In addition, as is known, weapons supplies and intelligence support have been restored.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-