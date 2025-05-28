Zelenskyy reacted to Trump's possible withdrawal from peace talks
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he is prepared to walk away from the peace process to end Russia's war against Ukraine if the parties fail to agree to a ceasefire. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not want that to happen.

  • Zelenskyy underscores the significance of US diplomatic efforts, sanctions tasks, weapons supplies, and intelligence support in the peace process with Russia.
  • Zelenskyy stresses the desire for the United States to remain engaged in peace talks, as their involvement is crucial for the progress and resolution of the conflict.

According to the head of state, Donald Trump and his team will in no way support Ukraine's withdrawal from the territories it currently controls.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that demands and ultimatums from the Kremlin will not change Kyiv's position on this matter.

It doesn't matter what is written in the ultimatums, if we are not talking about just some piece of paper, but about something that can lead to the first step, a ceasefire. I think that even at the highest level, the United States of America today will not support Ukraine withdrawing from the territories where Ukraine is located.

He also emphasized that he does not want the United States to withdraw from peace talks.

As the head of state recalled, the White House is implementing extremely important diplomatic and sanctions tasks.

In addition, as is known, weapons supplies and intelligence support have been restored.

"These are important things for us. Therefore, we would not like them to be left out of the relevant process," Zelenskyy concluded.

