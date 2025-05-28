Politico notes that US leader Donald Trump is finally losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the main problem is that the US president has still not decided what to do about it.
Trump doesn't know how to stop Putin
On May 27, the head of the White House unexpectedly declared to everyone that Putin was "playing with fire."
In this way, Trump responded to the Russian dictator's reluctance to participate in serious peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.
As journalists managed to find out, the US president is disappointed with Putin's indifference to his proposal to restart relations after a peaceful settlement.
It's no secret that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin has still not decided to change his policy.
What is important to understand is that Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow in response to Putin's increased attacks on Ukraine.
As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, the US president is currently "seriously considering" the option of lifting all restrictions on Ukraine's military actions.
