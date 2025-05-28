Trump is losing patience with Putin, but there is a "but"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump is losing patience with Putin, but there is a "but"

Trump doesn't know how to stop Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Politico notes that US leader Donald Trump is finally losing patience with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, the main problem is that the US president has still not decided what to do about it.

Points of attention

  • Putin's indifference to Trump's proposed restart of relations is causing tensions to rise between the two leaders.
  • The possibility of additional sanctions against Moscow is still under consideration by the White House.

Trump doesn't know how to stop Putin

On May 27, the head of the White House unexpectedly declared to everyone that Putin was "playing with fire."

In this way, Trump responded to the Russian dictator's reluctance to participate in serious peace negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

As journalists managed to find out, the US president is disappointed with Putin's indifference to his proposal to restart relations after a peaceful settlement.

It's no secret that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin has still not decided to change his policy.

Putin is dangerously close to burning the golden bridge that Trump has built to him, a White House insider told reporters.

What is important to understand is that Trump has not yet made a decision on whether to impose additional sanctions against Moscow in response to Putin's increased attacks on Ukraine.

As Ukrainian journalists managed to find out, the US president is currently "seriously considering" the option of lifting all restrictions on Ukraine's military actions.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump doesn't want to impose sanctions against Russia — insider data
What is Trump up to?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named "the most positive result" of Ukraine-Russia talks
The White House appreciated the prisoner exchange
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump could have disrupted a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia
Trump took a risky step for the sake of hype

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?