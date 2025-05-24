Trump could have disrupted a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia

As Politico has learned, US President Donald Trump publicly announced the start of a large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia without any warning, although the process itself had not yet begun. In this way, he could have disrupted the agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Trump took a risky step for the sake of hype

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest exchange of prisoners of war since the start of the full-scale war in the “1000 for 1000” format.

During the first stage, 390 Ukrainian prisoners were returned.

What is important to understand is that it had to take place in strict secrecy.

However, unexpectedly for everyone — a few hours before the first exchange began — Donald Trump published a message on his Truth Social platform:

A major prisoner exchange has just been completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will take effect soon. Congratulations to both sides on these negotiations. Could this lead to something big??? Donald Trump President of the United States

It is worth noting that at the time of publication of this statement, the exchange had not even begun yet.

A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, reacted to Trump's antics: