Ukraine returns 307 more defenders from Russian captivity

On May 24, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that another 307 Ukrainian soldiers had been rescued from enemy captivity as part of a large-scale prisoner exchange.

307 defenders returned from Russian captivity

Volodymyr Zelenskyy May 24 is the second day of the 1000-for-1000 exchange, which was agreed upon in Turkey.

As of today, 697 people have been rescued from enemy captivity.

The third stage of a large-scale exchange with Russia will take place on May 25.

Among those who returned today are soldiers of our army, the State Border Service, the National Guard of Ukraine. Thank you to everyone involved in the exchange process, who is working around the clock. Our goal is to return each and every person from Russian captivity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he and his team will continue to cooperate with allies to make this possible.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (KSHPPV) officially confirmed that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian Border Guard, the Naval Forces, the Ukrainian Border Guard Forces, as well as the State Border Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, returned home today.

What is important to understand is that it was the first time that prisoners were released from individual units and military units.