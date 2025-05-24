Watch: Russian chemical plant "Azot" hit by drones
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night and morning of May 24, a powerful "cotton" thundered again in several regions of the aggressor country, Russia. One of the main targets for Ukraine this time was the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula region.

Points of attention

  • No harmful substance concentrations were reported in the air despite the drone attack on the Azot chemical plant.
  • Stay informed about the latest developments and the impact of the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian chemical plant in Novomoskovsk.

As reported by Russian opposition media, a fire broke out at Novomoskovsk Joint Stock Company Azot (NAK AZOT) amid a powerful attack by Ukrainian strike drones.

The first photos and videos from the scene of the incident have already been published online — one of the images shows smoke in the area of the enterprise.

ASTRA geolocated the footage — the photo (screenshot from the video) was taken on a section of the road leading from the M-4 highway to Novomoskovsk, near the village of Moshok. The shooting location is located approximately 4 kilometers from the plant.

According to a Kremlin protege in the region, a damaged container of acid was found at the enterprise that came under drone attack.

It is also worth noting that there is no excess of maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed almost a hundred Ukrainian drones.

What is important to understand is that Novomoskovsk Joint-Stock Company "Azot" is the largest domestic producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers, as well as one of the leaders in the industry in terms of types and quantity of products produced.

