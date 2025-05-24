Watch: Russian chemical plant "Azot" hit by drones

On the night and morning of May 24, a powerful "cotton" thundered again in several regions of the aggressor country, Russia. One of the main targets for Ukraine this time was the Azot chemical plant in Novomoskovsk, Tula region.

Ukraine's attack on Russia on May 24 — what is known

As reported by Russian opposition media, a fire broke out at Novomoskovsk Joint Stock Company Azot (NAK AZOT) amid a powerful attack by Ukrainian strike drones.

The first photos and videos from the scene of the incident have already been published online — one of the images shows smoke in the area of the enterprise.

ASTRA geolocated the footage — the photo (screenshot from the video) was taken on a section of the road leading from the M-4 highway to Novomoskovsk, near the village of Moshok. The shooting location is located approximately 4 kilometers from the plant. Share

According to a Kremlin protege in the region, a damaged container of acid was found at the enterprise that came under drone attack.

It is also worth noting that there is no excess of maximum permissible concentrations of harmful substances in the air.

In total, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed almost a hundred Ukrainian drones.