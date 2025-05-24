Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, officially warned that the aggressor country Russia has modernized its Iskander-M ballistic missiles. He made this statement after the Russian Federation's large-scale combined attack on Ukraine that took place on the night of May 23-24.
Points of attention
- In a recent attack on Ukraine, Russia deployed 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles targeting multiple regions, with some being intercepted by air defense forces.
- The warnings from the Ukrainian Air Force spokesman shed light on the evolving threat posed by Russia's upgraded Iskander-M missiles and the need for enhanced defense mechanisms.
What is known about the modernization of "Iskander-M"
As Yuriy Ignat reported, this involves the use of radar traps.
Given this change, Patriot systems may operate less efficiently.
According to him, Patriot systems, which destroy ballistics and calculate the point of interception of missiles, are currently having a harder time determining this point.
What is important to understand is that during the last attack, the enemy carried out strikes on Ukraine using 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the regions of Taganrog, Yeysk, Bryansk — the Russian Federation, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The Russians aimed at Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, and Zaporizhia regions.
The Russian army fired 9 ballistic missiles at the capital of Ukraine, 6 of which were shot down by air defense forces.
