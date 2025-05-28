Watch: A powerful "bavovna" thunders near Moscow

On May 28, unknown drones carried out a massive attack on a drone development plant in the Moscow region city of Dubna. Heavy smoke is visible on Zhukovsky Street: this is where the Kronstadt UAV manufacturer is located.

New drone attack on Russia — what is known

Local residents and Telegram channels are posting videos online showing drones in the skies over Dubna, as well as an explosion and fire after the impact.

Eyewitnesses comment on the attack with the following words: "Kronstadt was hit again," which indicates that this is not the first time it has been hit.

It is known from open sources that this company creates "unmanned aerial vehicles and aviation equipment."

It is also worth noting that Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has written 17 reports about drone attacks since the beginning of the day.

The latter claims that Russian air defense forces were allegedly able to shoot down at least 31 drones flying towards the Russian capital.

In addition, Sobyanin announced the repelling of a UAV attack on Zelenograd.

According to Putin's aide, in both Moscow and Zelenograd, "there are no serious damages or casualties," and "emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall."