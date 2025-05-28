DIU soldiers destroyed and damaged about 600 underground shelters of Russians — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of battles and successful operations of the fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense from the Kupyansk direction of the front.

“Timur's Special Unit” showed the results of its work

As Ukrainian intelligence officers note, during the spring operation, which was aimed at thwarting the Russian army's plan to cross the Oskil and expand the bridgehead on the right bank of the river, military intelligence special forces destroyed and damaged:

about 600 enemy underground shelters,

9 field warehouses of the BC,

8 crossings.

DIU soldiers also managed to successfully destroy 49 howitzers and guns, 17 cars and motorcycles, 3 boats, 2 artillery pieces, and 2 tanks.

Moreover, the enemy suffered heavy losses on this sector of the front: 439 killed and wounded. 6 Russian soldiers surrendered.

In the video you can see key episodes of the combat mission of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:

airborne assault, assault and clearing of enemy positions;

“fiery” shots from artillerymen and mortars;

virtuoso elimination of the occupiers by FPV masters;

episodes of sabotage behind enemy lines: ambush, destruction, replenishment of the exchange fund;

the work of drivers and combat medics in the “red zone”.