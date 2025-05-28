DIU soldiers destroyed and damaged about 600 underground shelters of Russians — video

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of battles and successful operations of the fighters of the "Timur Special Unit" of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense from the Kupyansk direction of the front.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy 49 howitzers and guns, 17 vehicles, 3 boats, and 2 tanks, while also causing 439 Russian casualties and leading to the surrender of 6 enemy soldiers.
- The success of the operation highlights the skill, teamwork, and strategic planning of the 'Timur Special Unit' in thwarting the Russian army's plan to expand their bridgehead, demonstrating Ukraine's determination and capability in defending its territory.
“Timur's Special Unit” showed the results of its work
As Ukrainian intelligence officers note, during the spring operation, which was aimed at thwarting the Russian army's plan to cross the Oskil and expand the bridgehead on the right bank of the river, military intelligence special forces destroyed and damaged:
about 600 enemy underground shelters,
9 field warehouses of the BC,
8 crossings.
DIU soldiers also managed to successfully destroy 49 howitzers and guns, 17 cars and motorcycles, 3 boats, 2 artillery pieces, and 2 tanks.
Moreover, the enemy suffered heavy losses on this sector of the front: 439 killed and wounded. 6 Russian soldiers surrendered.
In the video you can see key episodes of the combat mission of the “Timur Special Unit” of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:
airborne assault, assault and clearing of enemy positions;
“fiery” shots from artillerymen and mortars;
virtuoso elimination of the occupiers by FPV masters;
episodes of sabotage behind enemy lines: ambush, destruction, replenishment of the exchange fund;
the work of drivers and combat medics in the “red zone”.
What is important to understand is that the complex operation is carried out by soldiers of the units “Yunger”, “RDK”, “Bratstvo”, “Nobody”, “Stugna”, “Chimera”, “Paragon”, “BDK”, “Siberian Battalion”, “Aratta”, “1514”, “Art Division”, “First Line”, “Raven Group”, which are part of the “Timur Special Unit” of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-