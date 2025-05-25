Watch: DIU soldiers crushed a Russian army military train

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed spectacular footage of the combat operation. It took place on May 24 in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

The DIU showed another hunted enemy target

Spectacular footage of a combat operation in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region — on May 24, 2025, the strike UAV masters of the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down and hunted down a train of Russian invaders with fuel, the statement says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, accurate strikes on a Russian logistics facility were carried out directly during movement on the Verkhny Tokmak-Molochansk-Fedorivka railway section.

According to the latest data, at least three enemy fuel tanks were destroyed.

In addition, it is indicated that the railway supply of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily enslaved territories of the Zaporizhia region and Crimea has been disrupted.

The armed struggle aimed at hindering and paralyzing the military logistics of the Muscovites continues, Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize. Share

Against this background, they call on everyone who wants to join the GUR family.