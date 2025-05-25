Watch: DIU soldiers crushed a Russian army military train

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed spectacular footage of the combat operation. It took place on May 24 in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.
Join the GUR family and support the ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine's territories and disrupt the Russian occupation forces.
The strategic disruption of the railway supply in the Zaporizhia region and Crimea highlights the determination of the Ukrainian intelligence officers in the face of the ongoing conflict.
The DIU showed another hunted enemy target
According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, accurate strikes on a Russian logistics facility were carried out directly during movement on the Verkhny Tokmak-Molochansk-Fedorivka railway section.
According to the latest data, at least three enemy fuel tanks were destroyed.
In addition, it is indicated that the railway supply of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily enslaved territories of the Zaporizhia region and Crimea has been disrupted.
