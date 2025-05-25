Watch: DIU soldiers crushed a Russian army military train
Watch: DIU soldiers crushed a Russian army military train

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
The DIU showed another hunted enemy target
The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine showed spectacular footage of the combat operation. It took place on May 24 in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia region.

Points of attention

  • Join the GUR family and support the ongoing efforts to defend Ukraine's territories and disrupt the Russian occupation forces.
  • The strategic disruption of the railway supply in the Zaporizhia region and Crimea highlights the determination of the Ukrainian intelligence officers in the face of the ongoing conflict.

Spectacular footage of a combat operation in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region — on May 24, 2025, the strike UAV masters of the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine tracked down and hunted down a train of Russian invaders with fuel, the statement says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, accurate strikes on a Russian logistics facility were carried out directly during movement on the Verkhny Tokmak-Molochansk-Fedorivka railway section.

According to the latest data, at least three enemy fuel tanks were destroyed.

In addition, it is indicated that the railway supply of Russian occupation forces in the temporarily enslaved territories of the Zaporizhia region and Crimea has been disrupted.

The armed struggle aimed at hindering and paralyzing the military logistics of the Muscovites continues, Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

Against this background, they call on everyone who wants to join the GUR family.

