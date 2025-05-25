Air defense forces neutralized 48 missiles and 266 drones during new Russian attack

Russia's new large-scale combined attack on Ukraine began at 8:40 p.m. on May 24 and lasted all night on May 25. The enemy struck at various regions using 367 air attack vehicles.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24-25

To carry out the air attack, the enemy used:

9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,

55 air- and sea-based cruise missiles Kh-101, Caliber from strategic aviation aircraft Tu-95, TU-160,

1 Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu-22M3 aircraft,

4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft.

298 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defense forces destroyed 45 Kh-101, Caliber cruise missiles. Another 2 Kh-59/69 missiles were lost in the field.

Also, as a result of combat operations, 266 enemy Shahed UAVs and other types of drones were neutralized in the east, north, south, west and center of the country. 139 were shot down by fire weapons, 127 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare. Share

Most regions of Ukraine were hit by enemy strikes. Enemy targets were hit in 22 locations, as well as downed cruise missiles and strike UAVs in 15 locations.