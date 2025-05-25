Air defense forces neutralized 48 missiles and 266 drones during new Russian attack
Ukraine
Air defense forces neutralized 48 missiles and 266 drones during new Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24-25
Russia's new large-scale combined attack on Ukraine began at 8:40 p.m. on May 24 and lasted all night on May 25. The enemy struck at various regions using 367 air attack vehicles.

Points of attention

  • Most regions of Ukraine were affected by the attack, resulting in casualties including children, prompting condolences from authorities.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine displayed effective coordination and response against the large-scale enemy attack, downing enemy UAVs and cruise missiles in multiple locations.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on May 24-25

To carry out the air attack, the enemy used:

  • 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,

  • 55 air- and sea-based cruise missiles Kh-101, Caliber from strategic aviation aircraft Tu-95, TU-160,

  • 1 Kh-22 cruise missile from a Tu-22M3 aircraft,

  • 4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft.

  • 298 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defense forces destroyed 45 Kh-101, Caliber cruise missiles. Another 2 Kh-59/69 missiles were lost in the field.

Also, as a result of combat operations, 266 enemy Shahed UAVs and other types of drones were neutralized in the east, north, south, west and center of the country. 139 were shot down by fire weapons, 127 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Most regions of Ukraine were hit by enemy strikes. Enemy targets were hit in 22 locations, as well as downed cruise missiles and strike UAVs in 15 locations.

Unfortunately, tonight, due to the barbaric attack by the Russians, there are dead and injured, among them children... We express our condolences to the families of the dead and injured.

What is known about Russia's attack on the Zhytomyr region?

