Russians killed 3 children in Zhytomyr region and 4 adults in Khmelnytskyi region

During the night of May 24-25, Russian invaders carried out a new massive attack on Ukraine. According to the latest data, 3 children were killed in Zhytomyr region, 12 more people were injured. In Khmelnytsky region, 4 civilians were killed and 5 were injured.
Points of attention
- In Zhytomyr region, significant damage was reported to residential buildings and infrastructure, with rescuers working to mitigate the impact.
- In Khmelnytskyi region, private residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities were among the targets, leading to destruction and casualties.
What is known about Russia's attack on the Zhytomyr region?
According to the State Emergency Service, the deceased children were 8, 12, and 17 years old — the body of one victim was unblocked by rescuers.
In addition, it was indicated that 12 more people were injured, 8 people were saved — all of them were hospitalized.
In the Berdychiv district, the Russian army damaged a five-story building, private houses, and outbuildings.
Details of the Russian attack on the Khmelnytskyi region
The head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Tyurin, spoke about the situation in the region.
It is also indicated that six private residential buildings were completely destroyed as a result of the enemy strike.
More than 20 other households suffered varying degrees of damage.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-