"The deadliest attack." The UN condemned Russia's strike on an evacuation bus in Sumy region

On May 17, Russia launched a drone strike on an evacuation bus in the Sumy region. The UN called the attack the deadliest in recent weeks.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the family of three who lost their lives in the attack, emphasizing the deliberate targeting of civilians by the Russians.
- This tragic event underscores the continued dangers faced by civilians in conflict zones and the urgent need for efforts to protect innocent lives during times of war.
The UN condemned Russia's attack on an evacuation bus in Sumy region
This is reported by the website of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU).
With nine civilians reported killed, this would be the deadliest attack in recent weeks. It is a stark reminder that civilians continue to be killed and injured every day across Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, Chair of HRMMU.
Mission representatives are currently gathering additional information regarding the incident and the number of victims.
At the same time, the UN noted that the number of civilian casualties in May was slightly lower than in April.
As a reminder, this morning a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone hit a bus transporting civilians from Bilopilly, Sumy region.
The attack killed 9 people and injured 7 others. Most of the victims were elderly women.
Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a family of three was killed in the attack: a father, mother, and daughter.
