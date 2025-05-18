"The deadliest attack." The UN condemned Russia's strike on an evacuation bus in Sumy region

On May 17, Russia launched a drone strike on an evacuation bus in the Sumy region. The UN called the attack the deadliest in recent weeks.

The UN condemned Russia's attack on an evacuation bus in Sumy region

This is reported by the website of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission (HRMMU).

With nine civilians reported killed, this would be the deadliest attack in recent weeks. It is a stark reminder that civilians continue to be killed and injured every day across Ukraine,” said Danielle Bell, Chair of HRMMU.

Mission representatives are currently gathering additional information regarding the incident and the number of victims.

They added that if the information is confirmed, today's strike would be the deadliest attack since April 24, 2025, when an attack in Kyiv killed at least 11 civilians and injured 81. Share

At the same time, the UN noted that the number of civilian casualties in May was slightly lower than in April.

As a reminder, this morning a Russian Lancet kamikaze drone hit a bus transporting civilians from Bilopilly, Sumy region.

The attack killed 9 people and injured 7 others. Most of the victims were elderly women.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a family of three was killed in the attack: a father, mother, and daughter.