Russian night attack — how many drones did Ukrainian air defense shoot down
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian night attack — how many drones did Ukrainian air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
On the night of May 19 (from 11:00 p.m. on May 18), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

  • The Russian army launched a night attack on Ukraine with 112 strike drones and drone simulators, with 76 drones being successfully neutralized by Ukraine's air defense.
  • Ukrainian air defense utilized a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the air attack.
  • Out of the 76 enemy drones neutralized, 41 were shot down by fire weapons while 35 were located-lost/suppressed by electronic warfare without negative consequences.

Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 76 Russian drones

Russia sent drones from the following directions:

  • Bryansk,

  • Kursk,

  • Shatalovo,

  • Eagle,

  • Millerovo — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:30, air defenses have neutralized 76 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, and center of the country:

  • 41 — shot down by fire weapons,

  • 35 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.

