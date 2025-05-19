Russian night attack — how many drones did Ukrainian air defense shoot down

On the night of May 19 (from 11:00 p.m. on May 18), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 76 Russian drones

Russia sent drones from the following directions:

Bryansk,

Kursk,

Shatalovo,

Eagle,

Millerovo — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air Force Report

As of 09:30, air defenses have neutralized 76 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, and center of the country:

41 — shot down by fire weapons,

35 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.