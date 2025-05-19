Russian night attack — how many drones did Ukrainian air defense shoot down

On the night of May 19 (from 11:00 p.m. on May 18), the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a night attack on Ukraine with 112 strike drones and drone simulators, with 76 drones being successfully neutralized by Ukraine's air defense.
- Ukrainian air defense utilized a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units to repel the air attack.
- Out of the 76 enemy drones neutralized, 41 were shot down by fire weapons while 35 were located-lost/suppressed by electronic warfare without negative consequences.
Ukrainian air defense neutralizes 76 Russian drones
Russia sent drones from the following directions:
Bryansk,
Kursk,
Shatalovo,
Eagle,
Millerovo — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:30, air defenses have neutralized 76 enemy Shahed UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, and center of the country:
41 — shot down by fire weapons,
35 — location-lost/suppressed electronic warfare (without negative consequences).
As a result of the enemy attack, the Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.
