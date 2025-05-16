Air Defense Forces Announce Number of Drones Destroyed During New Russian Attack

During the night and morning of May 16, Ukrainian sky defenders were able to successfully destroy 73 Russian drones. In addition, another 36 enemy drones-simulators were neutralized and did not reach their targets.
Points of attention
- The regions of Odessa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv were affected by the Russian attack.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized unity and victory in the face of the enemy's aggression.
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
The Russian army launched a new air attack at around 00:00 on May 16.
The Russians carried out the attack with 112 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is indicated that 36 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
As a result of the enemy attack, the Odessa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions suffered.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-