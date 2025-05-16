The General Staff of the AFU revealed the losses of the Russian army at the front — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have successfully eliminated 1,100 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy over 370 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, demonstrating strategic precision in counterattacks.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the persistent resistance of Ukrainian defenders against Russian aggression, showcasing the toll on both sides in the long-standing battle.
Losses of the Russian army as of May 16, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/16/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 971,690 (+1,100) people,
tanks — 10,825 (+13) units,
armored combat vehicles — 22,546 (+32) units,
artillery systems — 27,908 (+36) units,
MLRS — 1,385 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,167 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,123 (+123) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,713 (+166) units.
May 16 marked the 1,178th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.
In total, 165 clashes took place over the past 24 hours.
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 15, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and another important target of the Russian army.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-