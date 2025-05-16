The General Staff of the AFU revealed the losses of the Russian army at the front — infographics
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff of the AFU revealed the losses of the Russian army at the front — infographics

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 16, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have successfully eliminated 1,100 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to destroy over 370 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, demonstrating strategic precision in counterattacks.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the persistent resistance of Ukrainian defenders against Russian aggression, showcasing the toll on both sides in the long-standing battle.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 16, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/16/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 971,690 (+1,100) people,

  • tanks — 10,825 (+13) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,546 (+32) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,908 (+36) units,

  • MLRS — 1,385 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,167 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,123 (+123) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 48,713 (+166) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

May 16 marked the 1,178th day of the Russian Federation's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

In total, 165 clashes took place over the past 24 hours.

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 15, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an ammunition depot, and another important target of the Russian army.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?
Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine lost an F-16 during a dogfight with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The F-16 pilot managed to survive
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A powerful "bavovna" is thundering in occupied Crimea and Russia
It's loud again in Crimea and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?