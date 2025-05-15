Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense shoots down over 60 drones

On the night of May 15, Russian terrorists launched 110 drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from four directions.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 62 Russian shaheeds overnight

During the shelling, drones attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

aviation;

anti-aircraft missile troops;

electronic warfare units;

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8 a.m., 62 drones have been confirmed shot down. Also, 29 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

Combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense