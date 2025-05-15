Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense shoots down over 60 drones
Russian night attack — Ukrainian air defense shoots down over 60 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
On the night of May 15, Russian terrorists launched 110 drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from four directions.

Points of attention

  • Russian terrorists launched 110 drones against Ukraine on May 15, with Ukrainian air defense successfully shooting down 62 drones.
  • Ukraine's defense forces utilized aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to repel the attack from Russian cities like Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo.
  • 29 simulator drones were lost in the field with no negative consequences, and 62 enemy drones were confirmed shot down by 8 a.m.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 62 Russian shaheeds overnight

During the shelling, drones attacked from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Millerovo.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile troops;

  • electronic warfare units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8 a.m., 62 drones have been confirmed shot down. Also, 29 simulator drones were lost in the field without any negative consequences.

Combat work of the Ukrainian Air Defense

  • The following were injured due to enemy shelling:

  • Sumy;

  • Dnipropetrovsk;

  • Poltava;

  • Kyiv;

  • Ivano-Frankivsk region.

