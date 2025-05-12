Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 Shaheeds — how many did the air defense shoot down
Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 Shaheeds — how many did the air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense
On the night of May 12, the Russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with 108 Shahed attack drones. Four regions of the country were under its sights.

Points of attention

  • Russian army attacked Ukraine with 108 Shahed attack drones, targeting four regions.
  • Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted and shot down 55 Russian strike drones using various defense mechanisms.

Air Defense shoots down 55 Russian strike drones

On the night of May 12, from 23:00 on May 11, the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of simulator drones.

The drones were launched from the following directions:

  • Bryansk;

  • Orel;

  • Shatalovo;

  • Millerovo;

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

  • from Cape Chauda, ​​which is in occupied Crimea.

Air Defense Report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 08:30, it was confirmed that 55 Shahed-type strike drones and other types of drones had been shot down in the east, north, south and center of the country. Also, 30 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field, without negative consequences.

The Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

