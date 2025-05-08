A large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan — what is known

A dogfight between 125 Pakistani and Indian fighter jets lasted for over an hour on May 7.
Record-breaking aerial battle between India and Pakistan
This was reported by a high-ranking source in the Pakistani security service.
According to Pakistani security officials, the "fierce battle" between Pakistani and Indian fighter jets that took place at dawn on May 7 was one of the largest and longest in modern aviation history.
According to the source, a total of 125 fighter jets fought in the air for more than an hour, with neither side leaving its airspace. The Pakistani official specified that the exchange of missile fire sometimes took place at distances of more than 160 kilometers.
This information was commented on by Yevhen Sasko, a colonel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, former deputy commander of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and former head of the Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
There are some doubts that these countries will be able to simultaneously and in one place lift 125 combat aircraft into the air. This requires advanced logistics and high planning. However, if it is true, then this is a new discovery in the history of modern warfare.
The specialist drew attention to another detail, commenting on the information about 5 downed Indian Air Force planes.
Recall that in the early morning of May 7, the Indian armed forces launched a military operation, striking at Pakistan's infrastructure. Pakistan launched a retaliatory attack. According to Pakistani security sources, during the Indian attack, Pakistan shot down five Indian Air Force aircraft and one drone.
