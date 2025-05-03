Pakistan tests long-range missile amid worsening relations with India
Pakistan tests long-range missile amid worsening relations with India

Pakistan
Source:  Bloomberg

Pakistan's military has tested a long-range missile amid tensions with India, which is on the brink of war after militants attacked tourists in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Points of attention

  • Amid tensions with India, Pakistan tests the long-range Abdali missile capable of hitting targets at a distance of 450 km.
  • The missile tests by both Pakistan and India are a demonstration of military strength and the capability to strike distant targets.
  • Following a militant attack in Kashmir, India banned Pakistani-flagged ships from its ports, escalating the already volatile situation.

Pakistan tests long-range missile

The Pakistani military announced the successful launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile. It can hit targets at a distance of 450 km. As the Pakistani military explained, the exercise was aimed at testing the navigation system and maneuvering characteristics of the weapon.

The missile tests took place as part of the INDUS exercises — this is what Pakistan calls the Indus River, access to which was blocked by India after the incident in Kashmir.

Bloomberg notes that Pakistan's missile tests came a few days after Indian warships conducted test launches of missiles to also "flex their muscles" and show the ability to hit distant targets.

India has yet to officially respond to the Pakistani tests, but unnamed Indian officials told Bloomberg that the missile launch was a provocation that would further escalate the conflict.

Meanwhile, on May 3, India banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and Indian-flagged ships from docking at Pakistani ports. India explained this decision by ensuring the security of Indian assets, cargo and related infrastructure.

Recall that in late April, militants attacked a group of tourists in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing dozens of people. New Delhi accused Islamabad, which allegedly supports these militants, of involvement in the attack, and blocked Pakistan's access to its main water source, the Indus River. Pakistan warned that the blockade would be considered an "act of war" and responded with its own countermeasures.

