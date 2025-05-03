Pakistan tests long-range missile amid worsening relations with India

Pakistan's military has tested a long-range missile amid tensions with India, which is on the brink of war after militants attacked tourists in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Pakistan tests long-range missile

The Pakistani military announced the successful launch of the Abdali surface-to-surface ballistic missile. It can hit targets at a distance of 450 km. As the Pakistani military explained, the exercise was aimed at testing the navigation system and maneuvering characteristics of the weapon.

The missile tests took place as part of the INDUS exercises — this is what Pakistan calls the Indus River, access to which was blocked by India after the incident in Kashmir. Share

Bloomberg notes that Pakistan's missile tests came a few days after Indian warships conducted test launches of missiles to also "flex their muscles" and show the ability to hit distant targets.

India has yet to officially respond to the Pakistani tests, but unnamed Indian officials told Bloomberg that the missile launch was a provocation that would further escalate the conflict.

Meanwhile, on May 3, India banned Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports and Indian-flagged ships from docking at Pakistani ports. India explained this decision by ensuring the security of Indian assets, cargo and related infrastructure.