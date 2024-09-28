A helicopter with Russian pilots crashed in Pakistan

At least six people died on September 28 when a charter Mi-8 helicopter crashed in northern Pakistan.
- A charter Mi-8 helicopter carrying Russian pilots crashed in northern Pakistan near the Afghan border, resulting in six deaths and multiple injuries.
- The helicopter, chartered by Mari Petroleum, encountered technical problems with the engine, causing it to crash shortly after takeoff in the North Waziristan region.
- Rescuers continue their efforts to evacuate the injured victims, while authorities investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic accident.
- This incident underscores the risks associated with air transportation in remote and challenging terrains, highlighting the importance of thorough maintenance and regular inspections of aircraft.
- With ongoing investigations and rescue operations, the focus is on understanding the causes of the crash and preventing similar accidents in the future to ensure the safety of air travel in the region.
Russian pilots died in a plane crash in Pakistan
According to law enforcement agencies, the helicopter was chartered by a private company in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It crashed shortly after takeoff in the North Waziristan region near the Afghan border.
It is noted that in total there were about 14 passengers on board the rotorcraft, including three Russian pilots.
Eight people were injured as a result of the accident and were hospitalized.
The helicopter was rented by Mari Petroleum, an oil exploration and production company. Previously, they flew to the "black gold" field. Technical problems started on the way. The Russians tried to plant a spinner, but the tail rotor hit the ground and the ship overturned.
Some Russian mass media write that two Russian pilots died in the plane crash.
A helicopter crashed again in Russia
The Robinson R66 helicopter with the crew on board crashed on September 17 in the Zeysk district of the Amur region of the Russian Federation.
According to rosZMI, the helicopter's emergency beacon was activated during an unregistered flight.
Later it became known that the Robinson R66 helicopter had crashed. It is known in advance that the place of the helicopter accident is the taiga near the village of Zolota Gora. The emergency beacon on board was activated 35 kilometers from the settlement in the evening of September 16.
The pilot and two passengers were on board... the missing work at "Khergu" LLC, one of the leaders in the mining of loose precious metal in the region. The board itself belonged to the company.
