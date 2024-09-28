A helicopter with Russian pilots crashed in Pakistan

At least six people died on September 28 when a charter Mi-8 helicopter crashed in northern Pakistan.

Russian pilots died in a plane crash in Pakistan

According to law enforcement agencies, the helicopter was chartered by a private company in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It crashed shortly after takeoff in the North Waziristan region near the Afghan border.

It is noted that in total there were about 14 passengers on board the rotorcraft, including three Russian pilots.

Eight people were injured as a result of the accident and were hospitalized.

The helicopter was rented by Mari Petroleum, an oil exploration and production company. Previously, they flew to the "black gold" field. Technical problems started on the way. The Russians tried to plant a spinner, but the tail rotor hit the ground and the ship overturned.

Representatives of Mari Petroleum stated that the Mi-8 had an engine failure. Rescuers continue to evacuate the injured — most of them have already been taken to the nearest hospital. Share

Some Russian mass media write that two Russian pilots died in the plane crash.

