On February 30, a new natural disaster befell the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. This time, a tornado raged at the international airport of Nizhnyokamsk of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- A tornado at the Nizhnyokamsk airfield in Tatarstan damaged training planes and a helicopter.
- At least 32 people were injured and one person died during the hurricane in Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol, Kislovodsk and Moscow of the Russian Federation.
- Powerful natural disasters in Russia cause human casualties and serious damage to infrastructure.
Tatarstan cannot recover from a devastating tornado
According to the latest data, the elements have already managed to damage the Diamond-43 training aircraft and the helicopter.
Local residents have been posting videos of the tornado ripping off siding from buildings, knocking down fences and trees.
In addition, it is emphasized that four Diamond planes were damaged at Begishevo airport.
What is known about the consequences of a powerful hurricane in Russia
As mentioned earlier, at least 32 people were injured and one person died during the hurricane in Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol, Kislovodsk and Moscow of the Russian Federation.
Hail, rain and gusty winds tore down structures and felled trees.
One of them crushed a car with a person inside.
Moreover, it was reported that the elements reached the Russian capital. In Moscow, due to the flood, cars float in water up to the headlights, and people get home as best they can.
Some residents of the Russian capital move by swimming. Parking lots and transport were flooded.
