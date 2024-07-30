On February 30, a new natural disaster befell the aggressor country of the Russian Federation. This time, a tornado raged at the international airport of Nizhnyokamsk of the Russian Federation.

Tatarstan cannot recover from a devastating tornado

According to the latest data, the elements have already managed to damage the Diamond-43 training aircraft and the helicopter.

Local residents have been posting videos of the tornado ripping off siding from buildings, knocking down fences and trees.

In addition, it is emphasized that four Diamond planes were damaged at Begishevo airport.

A strong wind blew off the cladding of the airport building. The planes scattered by the tornado belong to the Aviation Institute and are used for training flights. The damage from the effects of bad weather has yet to be calculated... The Diamond-43 training light engines and the helicopter are visibly damaged. Stationary structures were also hit by the elements - cladding was torn off the buildings, a fence and several trees were knocked down, the report says. Share

What is known about the consequences of a powerful hurricane in Russia

As mentioned earlier, at least 32 people were injured and one person died during the hurricane in Karachay-Cherkessia, Stavropol, Kislovodsk and Moscow of the Russian Federation.

Hail, rain and gusty winds tore down structures and felled trees.

One of them crushed a car with a person inside.

Moreover, it was reported that the elements reached the Russian capital. In Moscow, due to the flood, cars float in water up to the headlights, and people get home as best they can.

Some residents of the Russian capital move by swimming. Parking lots and transport were flooded.