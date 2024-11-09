At least 25 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan
At least 25 people were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan

Source:  CNN

A suicide bomber blew himself up at a railway station in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people.

Points of attention

  • A suicide bomber targeted a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, killing at least 25 individuals and injuring 53 others, including passengers and railway workers.
  • The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack in their fight for independence in the region shared between Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
  • Security forces in Pakistan are intensively investigating the circumstances of the terrorist attack to bring the organizers to justice, highlighting the challenges in preventing such incidents.
  • The attack revealed vulnerabilities in security measures at the train station, indicating the difficulties in thwarting suicide bombings despite some security checks.
  • This tragic event underscores the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region and the need for enhanced security measures to protect civilians and infrastructure.

What is known about the deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan

According to the Pakistani police, the terrorist blew up on the platform of the main railway station in the city of Quetta at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time.

At that time, there was a large number of people on the platform waiting for a train to the city of Rawalpindi, the capital of Balochistan province.

The terrorist attack killed at least 25 people. Another 53 people were injured. Among the dead were both passengers and railway workers, as well as representatives of the security service.

Pakistani security forces have surrounded the area and an investigation is underway.

What is known about the organizers of the terrorist attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baluchistan is a region divided between Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army is an armed group fighting for the independence of the region.

The police said that among the dead were about ten soldiers and six railway workers.

The train station has a pass-through gate to check for explosives, but there are several other entrances that are not subject to such a check. Officials noted that "it is usually very difficult to prevent such suicide attacks."

