A suicide bomber blew himself up at a railway station in southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 25 people.

What is known about the deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan

According to the Pakistani police, the terrorist blew up on the platform of the main railway station in the city of Quetta at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time.

At that time, there was a large number of people on the platform waiting for a train to the city of Rawalpindi, the capital of Balochistan province.

The terrorist attack killed at least 25 people. Another 53 people were injured. Among the dead were both passengers and railway workers, as well as representatives of the security service.

Pakistani security forces have surrounded the area and an investigation is underway.

What is known about the organizers of the terrorist attack

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

Baluchistan is a region divided between Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. The Balochistan Liberation Army is an armed group fighting for the independence of the region.

The police said that among the dead were about ten soldiers and six railway workers.

The train station has a pass-through gate to check for explosives, but there are several other entrances that are not subject to such a check. Officials noted that "it is usually very difficult to prevent such suicide attacks."