Terrorist attack in Ankara. Explosions rang out near the aerospace defense enterprise

In Ankara at 15:30 on October 23, a terrorist attack took place at the facility of the aerospace company Türk Uçak Sanayii Anonim Ortaklığı (TUSAŞ). As a result, there are victims and wounded.

A terrorist attack took place at a defense enterprise in Ankara

There was an explosion near the gate of the defense enterprise, after which shots rang out. According to unconfirmed information, a shootout took place between the attackers and security.

A large number of police, firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The company's personnel were sent to shelters.

TUSAŞ’a saldıran teröristlerin görüntüleri yayınlandı . Görüntülerde uzun namlulu biri kadın en az 3 terörist gözüküyor. pic.twitter.com/Rj2cDNGmE6 — Murat AĞIREL (@muratagirel) October 23, 2024

Journalists have already published a photo, allegedly of one of the terrorists. He is holding a firearm in his hands. Probably, the attacker has already been eliminated.

A terrorist attack was committed at the facility of Türk Uçak Sanayii Anonim Ortaklığı (TUSAŞ) in Kahramankazan (municipality — ed.) in Ankara. "Unfortunately, we have victims and wounded after the attack," said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya.

The main prosecutor's office of Ankara has already started an investigation into the terrorist attack.

TUSAŞ company: what is known

Turkish Aerospace Industries is an aerospace company of Turkey.

Its projects include licensed production of General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon jet aircraft, CASA/IPTN CN-235 light transport and reconnaissance aircraft, Cougar AS-532 search and rescue aircraft, universal helicopters, as well as design and development of UAVs.