Terrorist attack in Ankara. Explosions rang out near the aerospace defense enterprise

In Ankara at 15:30 on October 23, a terrorist attack took place at the facility of the aerospace company Türk Uçak Sanayii Anonim Ortaklığı (TUSAŞ). As a result, there are victims and wounded.
Points of attention
- An act of terrorism occurred at the aerospace defense company TUSAŞ in Ankara, resulting in casualties and injuries, emphasizing the vulnerability of critical defense enterprises to terrorist attacks.
- The timely response of security forces, including police, firefighters, and medical teams, underscores the importance of preparedness in handling such tragic incidents.
- The Turkish authorities and the prosecutor's office have launched an investigation into the terrorist attack at the aerospace facility, aiming to uncover the motives and perpetrators behind the heinous act.
- Türk Uçak Sanayii Anonim Ortaklığı, a prominent aerospace engineering company engaged in military aircraft projects, faced the brunt of this terrorist attack, shedding light on the security challenges faced by such vital establishments.
- The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the constant threat posed by terrorism to critical infrastructure and the pressing need for enhanced security protocols to safeguard the defense industry and its personnel.
A terrorist attack took place at a defense enterprise in Ankara
There was an explosion near the gate of the defense enterprise, after which shots rang out. According to unconfirmed information, a shootout took place between the attackers and security.
A large number of police, firefighters and medical teams were dispatched to the scene. The company's personnel were sent to shelters.
TUSAŞ’a saldıran teröristlerin görüntüleri yayınlandı . Görüntülerde uzun namlulu biri kadın en az 3 terörist gözüküyor. pic.twitter.com/Rj2cDNGmE6— Murat AĞIREL (@muratagirel) October 23, 2024
Journalists have already published a photo, allegedly of one of the terrorists. He is holding a firearm in his hands. Probably, the attacker has already been eliminated.
A terrorist attack was committed at the facility of Türk Uçak Sanayii Anonim Ortaklığı (TUSAŞ) in Kahramankazan (municipality — ed.) in Ankara. "Unfortunately, we have victims and wounded after the attack," said Turkish Interior Minister Ali Erlikaya.
The main prosecutor's office of Ankara has already started an investigation into the terrorist attack.
TUSAŞ company: what is known
Turkish Aerospace Industries is an aerospace company of Turkey.
Its projects include licensed production of General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon jet aircraft, CASA/IPTN CN-235 light transport and reconnaissance aircraft, Cougar AS-532 search and rescue aircraft, universal helicopters, as well as design and development of UAVs.
