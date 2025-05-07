India's attack on Pakistan — Trump's first reaction has appeared

US President Donald Trump has called India's military operation against Pakistan a "disgrace". The US president said he learned the shocking news on the eve of a White House event.
Trump responded to India's actions
Against this background, the American leader expressed hope that all this would end very quickly.
What is important to understand is that on the night of May 6, Indian authorities announced that they had launched an attack on "terrorist" infrastructure in Pakistan.
Later, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense reported that missile strikes had been launched against many facilities in their country.
Pakistani authorities also added that 26 civilians were killed in Indian attacks and another 46 were injured.
By the way, India previously accused Pakistan of killing 26 people and promised to respond.
Pakistan denied involvement in the killings and warned the international community that India was planning an attack.
