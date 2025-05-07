India's attack on Pakistan — Trump's first reaction has appeared

US President Donald Trump has called India's military operation against Pakistan a "disgrace". The US president said he learned the shocking news on the eve of a White House event.

Trump responded to India's actions

It's a shame. We just heard about it as we walked in the door of the Oval Office, just heard about it. I think people knew something was going to happen, given the events that had gone before, they've been fighting for a long time, you know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader expressed hope that all this would end very quickly.

What is important to understand is that on the night of May 6, Indian authorities announced that they had launched an attack on "terrorist" infrastructure in Pakistan.

Photo: screenshot

Later, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense reported that missile strikes had been launched against many facilities in their country.

Pakistani authorities also added that 26 civilians were killed in Indian attacks and another 46 were injured.

By the way, India previously accused Pakistan of killing 26 people and promised to respond.