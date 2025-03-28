India denies Russian crude oil tanker entry

Indian authorities have denied entry to a local port to a tanker carrying Russian crude oil for state-owned Indian Oil Corp. due to a lack of proper documentation of its seaworthiness.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to analysts from Kpler, the Honduran-flagged tanker Andaman Skies, which was built in 2004, loaded 767,000 barrels of oil at the port in Murmansk, Russia, on February 24 and was due to unload on March 30 at the port of Vadinar.

Interlocutors point out that Indian regulations require tankers over 20 years old to have a seaworthiness certificate issued by a member of the International Association of Classification Societies or an organization authorized by the local regulator.

The vessel was certified by a local consultancy company, Dakar Class, which is not recognized by Indian authorities. Share

The tanker is currently in the Arabian Sea between Oman and India, still fully loaded, and appears to have stopped moving.