Ukrainian Air Defense reported on combat operations during May 7

From 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 7, the Russian occupation army used 31 drones to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders shot down 20 enemy drones.
Points of attention
- Russian occupation army utilized 31 drones in combat operations on May 7, with Ukrainian defenders successfully shooting down 20 enemy drones.
- Shahed UAV from the Millerovo area in the Russian Federation was among the drones shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.
- Reported air defense operations confirm the downing of 20 Shahed attack UAVs in the northern and central regions of Ukraine, with 6 enemy drones lost in the field.
Air defense shot down 20 Russian martyrs
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the Russians launched drones from the Millerovo area (Russian Federation).
The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and center of the country has been confirmed.
They added that 6 enemy drones were lost in the field (without negative consequences).
During the current day, May 8, as of 08:00, no missile strikes or use of strike UAVs were recorded in Ukrainian airspace. However, during the night, the enemy intensified strikes by tactical aviation using guided bombs in the Sumy region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-