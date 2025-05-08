Ukrainian Air Defense reported on combat operations during May 7

From 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 7, the Russian occupation army used 31 drones to attack Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders shot down 20 enemy drones.

Air defense shot down 20 Russian martyrs

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Russians launched drones from the Millerovo area (Russian Federation).

The shooting down of 20 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and center of the country has been confirmed.

They added that 6 enemy drones were lost in the field (without negative consequences).

PVO report