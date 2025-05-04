Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

During the night of May 3-4, the defenders of Ukrainian skies successfully destroyed 69 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 80 drones were neutralized and did not reach their target.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched an air attack with 165 strike UAVs, countered by the efforts of Ukrainian Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare equipment.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize the importance of coordinated defense efforts to protect Ukrainian skies and secure victory.
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
The new attack began at around 9:00 PM on May 3. The Russian army carried out an air attack with 165 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Primorsk — TOT Zaporizhzhia region.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 80 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
This time, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.
