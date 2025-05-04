Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

During the night of May 3-4, the defenders of Ukrainian skies successfully destroyed 69 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 80 drones were neutralized and did not reach their target.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

The new attack began at around 9:00 PM on May 3. The Russian army carried out an air attack with 165 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Primorsk — TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, 69 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 80 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.