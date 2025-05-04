Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russian Army

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Читати українською

During the night of May 3-4, the defenders of Ukrainian skies successfully destroyed 69 Russian attack drones. In addition, another 80 drones were neutralized and did not reach their target.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched an air attack with 165 strike UAVs, countered by the efforts of Ukrainian Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and electronic warfare equipment.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasize the importance of coordinated defense efforts to protect Ukrainian skies and secure victory.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

The new attack began at around 9:00 PM on May 3. The Russian army carried out an air attack with 165 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Primorsk — TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, 69 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 80 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions came under enemy attack.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western intelligence learned about a sharp change in Putin's plans for Ukraine
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 11 injured
State Emergency Service
Russians attacked Kyiv with drones - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?