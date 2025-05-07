Air defense forces destroyed Russian ballistic missiles and 81 drones over Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed Russian ballistic missiles and 81 drones over Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
The Ukrainian Air Force was able to shoot down 2 Russian ballistic missiles and neutralize a total of 145 enemy drones. The latest massive enemy attack lasted not only at night, but also most of the day.

Points of attention

  • The attacks originated from different directions in Russia, such as Kursk, Taganrog, Bryansk, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Gvardiyske in Crimea.
  • The successful interception of threats demonstrates the effectiveness and preparedness of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces in protecting the country.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

A new enemy attack began at 8:30 p.m. on May 6 and lasted until 1:30 p.m. on May 7.

This time, Russia carried out an attack with 5 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the directions of Kursk, Taganrog, and Bryansk.

Moreover, the enemy resorted to several waves of attacks with 187 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 2:30 p.m., the downing of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 81 Shahed attack UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and center of the country has been confirmed.

64 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under enemy attack.

