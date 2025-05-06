Air battle with the Russian army — how the air defense worked out

During the night of May 5-6, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was able to destroy 54 Russian attack drones that were attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Moreover, another 70 enemy UAVs were successfully neutralized and did not reach their targets.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on May 5-6 — what is known

The enemy carried out a new air attack with 136 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Primorsk — TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:30, it has been confirmed that 54 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 70 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

What is important to understand is that one Russian drone is still in the air — combat operations are ongoing.

Kharkiv, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under new enemy attacks.