Air battle with the Russian army — how the air defense worked out
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on May 5-6 — what is known
Читати українською

During the night of May 5-6, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was able to destroy 54 Russian attack drones that were attacking peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. Moreover, another 70 enemy UAVs were successfully neutralized and did not reach their targets.

Points of attention

  • The Kharkiv, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.
  • The ongoing combat operations highlight the need for continuous vigilance in protecting Ukrainian cities and villages from further air assaults.

The enemy carried out a new air attack with 136 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Primorsk — TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 10:30, it has been confirmed that 54 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 70 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

What is important to understand is that one Russian drone is still in the air — combat operations are ongoing.

Kharkiv, Odessa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

