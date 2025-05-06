Syrsky reported on the tense situation in the Pokrov direction
Syrsky reported on the tense situation in the Pokrov direction

Oleksandr Syrskyi
What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that the Pokrovsky direction remains one of the most difficult sections of the front. Despite this, thanks to the courage and skill of the Ukrainian defenders, the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region was stabilized. Moreover, in some areas the Defense Forces of Ukraine were even able to seize the tactical initiative.

  • Oleksandr Syrskyi commends the soldiers, sergeants, and officers of the 425th Regiment for their honorable service and dedication to fulfilling their tasks with excellence.
  • Through their continuous efforts and bravery, Ukrainian forces in the Pokrov direction have demonstrated resilience and effectiveness in defending their homeland against external threats.

What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?

Thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is one of the units that is extremely successful in using active defense tactics and destroying the Russian occupiers.

The Commander-in-Chief recalled that through the efforts of "Skala" Ukraine is not the first time that it has regained control over territories captured by the enemy.

This was the case 3 years ago in Izyum, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this was the case this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovskoye.

During a working trip to the troops, I awarded the servicemen of the 425th Regiment with honorary decorations of the Commander-in-Chief. Soldiers, sergeants, officers, you fulfill your tasks with honor. Ukraine believes in you, and you can always be relied on. Once again, I express my sincere gratitude to you.

