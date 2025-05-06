Syrsky reported on the tense situation in the Pokrov direction

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi draws attention to the fact that the Pokrovsky direction remains one of the most difficult sections of the front. Despite this, thanks to the courage and skill of the Ukrainian defenders, the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region was stabilized. Moreover, in some areas the Defense Forces of Ukraine were even able to seize the tactical initiative.

What is happening in the Pokrovsky direction?

Thanks to the courage and skillful actions of the soldiers of the Defense Forces, we managed to stabilize the situation in this operational zone in the Donetsk region and in some places seize the tactical initiative. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" is one of the units that is extremely successful in using active defense tactics and destroying the Russian occupiers.

The Commander-in-Chief recalled that through the efforts of "Skala" Ukraine is not the first time that it has regained control over territories captured by the enemy.

Photo: telegram.org/k/#@osirskiy

This was the case 3 years ago in Izyum, during the Kharkiv offensive operation, and this was the case this spring in the area of the village of Shevchenko near Pokrovskoye.